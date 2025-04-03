Fantasy Basketball
Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija News: Dominant double-double Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Avdija chipped in 26 points (10-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals across 33 minutes during Thursday's 112-103 win over Toronto.

Avdija followed his 32-point triple-double Tuesday with another dominant performance Thursday, leading both teams in rebounds (including seven on the offensive side of the floor) while finishing as the game's second-leading scorer behind Shaedon Sharpe (36). Avdija has averaged 26.4 points on 51.1 percent shooting, 11.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals over 36.4 minutes per game over his last five outings.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
