Deni Avdija News: Double-doubles in win
Avdija contributed 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 43 minutes during Saturday's 105-102 victory over the Bucks.
Avdija continues to play his best basketball of the season, recording his second straight double-double. He has scored double-digits in six consecutive games, during which time he has averaged 20.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 32.8 minutes per game. The Trail Blazers have won three of their past five games thanks in large part to the improved play of Avdija.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now