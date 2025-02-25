Deni Avdija News: Double-doubles in win

Avdija posted 18 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 14 rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 114-112 win over Utah.

Avdija recorded his eighth double-double of the campaign Monday. He was slumping pretty hard in early February, but he's suddenly trending up in a hurry -- over his last five games, Avdija holds averages of 18.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.4 three-pointers on 47.6 percent shooting from the field.