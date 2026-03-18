Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija News: Double-doubles with five dimes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Avdija racked up 32 points (9-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 13-16 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one block over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 127-119 victory over the Pacers.

While Avdija didn't have his most efficient game from the floor, he did a nice job of drawing contact and getting to the line for easy buckets. This marked his highest point total and most free throw attempts since returning from the back issue, a sign he's beginning to find his rhythm again.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
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