Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija News: Erupts for 41 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Avdija posted 41 points (15-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-13 FT), 12 assists, seven rebounds and two blocks across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 114-110 Play-In Tournament win over the Suns.

Avdija turned in an extremely efficient performance from the field and got to the charity stripe often, finishing with a game-high 41 points. Including the postseason, the 25-year-old has reached the 40-point threshold twice in 2025-26 and three times in his career. The star forward also led all players in assists and recorded his second straight double-double. Avdija and the Trail Blazers are now set to face the Spurs in the first round of the playoffs.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
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