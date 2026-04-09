Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija News: Extends 20-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Avdija finished Wednesday's 112-101 loss to the Spurs with 29 points (13-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and six assists over 38 minutes.

Avdija dropped a game-high 29 points Wednesday, reaching the 20-point threshold in his sixth consecutive game. Over this stretch, the All-Star forward has averaged 24.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 35.6 minutes per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the floor.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
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