Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija News: Extends impressive stretch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 16, 2024 at 10:50am

Avdija had 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 28 minutes during Sunday's 116-109 loss to Phoenix.

Avdija opened the season in a starting role but has been excellent when playing off the bench as well. He's scored in double digits in five of his last six contests, all as a member of the second unit, and he's averaging a solid 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in that span.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now