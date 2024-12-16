Deni Avdija News: Extends impressive stretch

Avdija had 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 28 minutes during Sunday's 116-109 loss to Phoenix.

Avdija opened the season in a starting role but has been excellent when playing off the bench as well. He's scored in double digits in five of his last six contests, all as a member of the second unit, and he's averaging a solid 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in that span.