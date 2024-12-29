Fantasy Basketball
Deni Avdija News: Goes for 21 points in starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Avdija closed with 21 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes during Saturday's 126-122 victory over Dallas.

Avdija's solid totals with e second unit earned him the start while Toumani Camara (foot) remained on the sidelines. While Camara has performed adequately, Avdija has clearly outplayed him in recent weeks, and Camara's rebounding ability is less valuable when Deandre Ayton plays at a high level. It will be interesting to see who gains the upper hand with the first unit when Camara returns.

