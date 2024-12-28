Deni Avdija News: Good to go against Dallas

Avdija (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.

Avdija was in jeopardy of missing his first game of the regular season Saturday due to back soreness, but the 23-year-old forward has been cleared to play. Since and including Dec. 1, Avdija has averaged 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 25.5 minutes per contest. He could be added to Portland's starting lineup due to Toumani Camara (foot) being sidelined.