Deni Avdija News: Good to go against Pelicans
Avdija (wrist) will play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Avdija is available for the Blazers on Wednesday, overcoming a wrist injury as he avoids missing his first game of the season. The former first-rounder has excelled lately, averaging 19.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.6 threes in 32.3 minutes over his last seven contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now