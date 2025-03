Avdija (quadricep) is available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Avdija will suit up after missing Friday's win over Brooklyn due to a left quad contusion. Over his last 10 outings, the 24-year-old forward has averaged 14.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 three-pointers across 26.8 minutes per contest.