Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija News: Hits for 18 against Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 8:00am

Avdija notched 18 points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one block over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 130-99 win over the Bucks.

The 25-year-old forward hasn't scored fewer than 17 points in 10 straight games since returning from a back issue in early March. Over that stretch, Avdija is averaging 21.6 points, 7.0 assists, 6.1 boards, 1.1 threes and 1.4 combined blocks and steals despite shooting woes that have seen him manage a 42.3 percent mark from the floor and 20.8 percent from three-point range.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
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