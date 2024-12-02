Deni Avdija News: Impresses off bench Sunday

Avdija finished with 21 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 137-131 loss to the Mavericks.

Avdija was one of only three Portland players who scored off the bench in this one, and the forward continues his strong run of play regardless of whether he's coming off the bench or starting. Avdija has scored in double digits in eight games in a row while surpassing the 15-point mark in each of the last four. Over that eight-game stretch, the fifth-year forward is averaging 15.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.