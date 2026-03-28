Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija News: Just misses double-double Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Avdija finished with 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-9 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 100-93 loss to the Mavericks.

The 25-year-old forward fell one board short of tying his career high with his 18th double-double of the season. Avdija hasn't found his shot from three-point range since returning in early March from a six-game absence due to back trouble but has otherwise been productive, and over the last 11 contests he's averaging 21.5 points, 6.9 assists, 6.4 rebounds, 1.0 threes and 1.5 combined blocks and steals while shooting just 19.6 percent from long range.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
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