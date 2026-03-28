Deni Avdija News: Just misses double-double Friday
Avdija finished with 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-9 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 100-93 loss to the Mavericks.
The 25-year-old forward fell one board short of tying his career high with his 18th double-double of the season. Avdija hasn't found his shot from three-point range since returning in early March from a six-game absence due to back trouble but has otherwise been productive, and over the last 11 contests he's averaging 21.5 points, 6.9 assists, 6.4 rebounds, 1.0 threes and 1.5 combined blocks and steals while shooting just 19.6 percent from long range.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deni Avdija See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Matchups & Streaming Tips: Schedule Guide5 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 208 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1810 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 1810 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 1612 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deni Avdija See More