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Deni Avdija News: Just misses Game 3 double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 8:03am

Avdija notched 19 points (3-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 12-16 FT), six rebounds and nine assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 120-108 loss to the Spurs in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The 25-year-old forward salvaged a poor shooting night with big volume at the free-throw line while falling one dime short of his second double-double of the series. Through his first three career playoff games, Avdija is averaging 21.0 points, 6.7 boards, 5.7 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.0 combined blocks and steals in 35.3 minutes, but he's shooting just 40.8 percent from the floor -- well below his regular-season mark of 46.2 percent.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
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