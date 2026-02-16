Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija News: Limited output in All-Star debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Avdija (back) played 15 minutes Sunday at All-Star weekend in Los Angeles between Team World's losses to Team Stars and Team Stripes, finishing with five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four assists and one rebound.

Avdija had missed the Trail Blazers' most recent game Thursday against the Jazz due to lower-back injury management, but the issue didn't prevent him from making his first career All-Star appearance. The 25-year-old forward started in both games for Team World but saw light usage while the offense ran through the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama. While playing in just six of the Trail Blazers' final 16 games prior to the All-Star break, Avdija had eclipsed 30 minutes on just one occasion. However, with some extra time to recover during the break, Avdija could have his minutes restriction lifted ahead of Portland's next game Friday versus the Nuggets.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
