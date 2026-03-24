Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija News: Logs 18 points in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Avdija produced 18 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 134-99 victory over the Nets.

Avdija ceded the marquee role to Toumani Camara during the win. The Nets did their best to contain him, but Avdija was able to draw several fouls in the act of shooting and padded his below-average scoring total at the charity stripe. Given Avdija's recent injury struggles, the team wasted no time in pulling him once the game got out of hand. He ended the night with only 21 minutes of court time, which was the lowest first-unit total of the evening.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
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