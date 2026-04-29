Deni Avdija News: Lone bright spot in offense

Avdija totaled 22 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-11 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 114-95 loss to the Spurs in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Avdija was the only first-unit player to register more than 10 points in the series final. The team was clearly outmatched, and although they were successful in containing Victor Wembanyama for most of the game, he roared back to life in the fourth quarter and put the game out of reach alongside a spirited performance from Julian Champagnie and the rest of the starters. There will likely be significant changes to Portland's roster in the offseason, but Avidja will remain as the team's centerpiece. Avidja achieved career highs in several categories this season, averaging 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists over 66 games.