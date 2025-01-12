Deni Avdija News: Nabs double-double in loss

Avdija totaled 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 119-98 loss to the Heat.

Avdija stuffed the stat sheet despite a poor night from the field, in which he posted a game-high mark in rebounding. The 24-year-old notched his fifth double-double of the season, though he struggled with efficiency for a second consecutive game, during which he has shot a combined 9-for-26 from the field. Avdija has started in eight consecutive contests, averaging 17.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.8 minutes per contest during that span.