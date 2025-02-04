Deni Avdija News: Posts 24 points in victory.
Avdija notched 24 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 43 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 121-119 overtime victory over the Suns.
Avdija has been a driving force behind Portland's improvement in recent weeks, although his heightened usage has cut into playing tie for Shaedon Sharpe, who's had a bumpy rise since losing the starting gig. Although the team is only 21-29, the team's playoff hopes are far from over based on the new offensive scheme. More standout games from Avdija could help close the gap quickly.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now