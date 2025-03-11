Deni Avdija News: Posts massive line

Avdija finished with 34 points (11-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists and two steals over 41 minutes during Monday's 130-120 loss to the Warriors.

Avdija returned to the court from a two-game absence due to a bruised left quad in style, posting the second-highest scoring mark of his career. His 16 rebounds were also the second-highest mark of his career. The Trail Blazers are shorthanded and Jerami Grant is now battling a knee injury, meaning more usage could continue to go in Avdija's direction.