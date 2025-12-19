Avdija had another excellent outing against the Kings, registering his eighth 30-point game of the season. He did so while shooting 12-of-19 from the floor and converting ten made free throws, the final two coming in overtime with one second remaining to give his team the win. For the month of December, Avdija averages 9.7 free throw attempts per game, which only trails Luka Dončić (10.4) for first in the NBA. Avdija's game is blossoming rapidly. Over his last 10 outings, he hasn't finished a game with fewer than four rebounds, five assists, or 16 points.