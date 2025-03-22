Deni Avdija News: Pours in season-high 36 in win

Avdija recorded 36 points (12-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals over 38 minutes during Friday's 128-109 victory over the Nuggets.

The 36 points were a season high for Avdija, who is having a breakout March for the Blazers. Over nine appearances this month, the fifth-year forward has scored at least 30 points four times, averaging 23.7 points, 10.1 boards, 5.6 assists, 2.9 threes and 1.3 combined steals and blocks while shooting 52.8 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc. That production has come while Jerami Grant (knee) and Deandre Ayton (calf) have been sidelined, but Avdija may be playing well enough to retain elevated usage even after the Portland frontcourt gets healthier.