Deni Avdija News: Produces from charity stripe

Avdija racked up 18 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-12 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 114-95 win over Brooklyn.

Avdija wasn't efficient from the field but still worked his way to 18 points by getting to the free-throw line consistently. Beyond scoring, the wing has now recorded double-digit totals in combined rebounds and assists in each of his past five contests. While injuries have interrupted his season at times, the 25-year-old has still put together a strong 2025-26 campaign, particularly as a scorer.