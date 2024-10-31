Deni Avdija News: Records double-double in victory

Avdija chipped in 13 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 106-105 win over the Clippers.

Avdija made some key plays during the team's second win, including a critical blocked shot that kept Norman Powell from putting the game away. Jerami Grant scored only eight points, and early results indicate a negative correlation between the two players. Through five games, they've played alongside each other without much of a break. Their playing styles are somewhat similar, and there isn't enough room for both of them to record good results at the same time. Once the team builds some more cohesiveness, enough space will be created for both players to excel.