Avdija totaled 15 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 139-104 loss to the Warriors.

If Avdija continues to excel, he may keep the starting job when Shaedon Sharpe (shoulder) returns. Sharpe should be ready to go soon. and the situation will be worth monitoring as the former first-round pick tries to prove his worth with a new team.