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Deni Avdija News: Scores 25 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Avdija recorded 25 points (7-19 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 9-11 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 109-103 loss to Philadelphia.

Avdija posted his best scoring mark since the All-Star break, and he's slowly looking better and better with each passing game after he missed six consecutive games between Feb. 24 and March 6 due to a back injury. Avdija is having a career-best season with averages of 24.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game in 2025-26, but those numbers have regressed to 16.2 points, 4.8 boards and 7.5 dimes per game since the break. Thus, the recent uptick he's enjoying in the scoring column is significant and a promising sign with the fantasy playoffs inching closer and closer.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
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