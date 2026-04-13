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Deni Avdija News: Scores 25 vs. Sacramento

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 11:45am

Avdija recorded 25 points (9-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and 10 assists over 33 minutes during Sunday's 122-110 win over the Kings.

Avdija ended just four rebounds shy of ending the best regular season of his career with a triple-double, and the forward should play a massive role on offense for the Trail Blazers in the Play-In Tournament. Avdija will carry a hot hand into Tuesday's matchup against the Suns, scoring at least 20 points in his last eight games while averaging 26.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game in that span. Over the entire season, Avdija averaged a career-best 24.2 points, adding 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game in 66 starts.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
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