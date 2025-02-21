Deni Avdija News: Scores team-high 28 points

Avdija finished Thursday's 110-102 loss to the Lakers with 28 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 34 minutes.

Avdija has topped the Trail Blazers' box scores often enough, but the roster is one of the most volatile in the league. Identifying the top producer for Portland is a difficult task, as the squad has explosive potential at almost every position. During Thursday's loss, limited production from Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant allowed Avdija to take over.