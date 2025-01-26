Deni Avdija News: Season-best outing in defeat

Avdija closed with 28 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 118-108 loss to the Thunder.

Avdija put together his best showing of the season Sunday, leading all Portland players in scoring and assists while ending two rebounds shy of the double-digit mark in an all-around showcase. Avdija set new season-high marks in both scoring and assists, recording at least 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists on three occasions.