Deni Avdija News: Shines in 32-point triple-double

Avdija tallied 32 points (11-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 38 minutes in Tuesday's 127-113 win over Atlanta.

Avdija did it all for Portland in Tuesday's contest, leading all players in rebounds and assists while finishing as one of two players with 30 or more points in an impressive triple-double. Avdija posted his second triple-double of the season, last doing so March 2. He has now handed out 10 or more assists in two outings, has hauled in 15 or more boards on four occasions and has surpassed the 30-point mark in seven contests.