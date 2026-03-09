Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija News: Shows some rust in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Avdija amassed 18 points (6-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and three blocks in 25 minutes during Sunday's 131-111 win over the Pacers.

Avdija didn't have his best shooting performance in his return from a seven-game absence, missing his four shots from deep and 10 of his 16 field goals overall. Having Avdija on the court should be considered a win for the Trail Blazers, though, as he's made just three appearances since the All-Star break. Avdija is averaging just 14.0 points while shooting 39.3 percent from the floor since the beginning of February, so his numbers have been trending in the wrong direction, with the recurrent back problems clearly being a factor in that regard.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
