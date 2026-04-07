Deni Avdija News: Sizzles with 26 points in OT loss
Avdija totaled 26 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 13-14 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Monday's 137-132 overtime loss to the Nuggets.
Although Portland let this game slip away, the offense put up a brave fight behind explosive totals from Avdija, Toumani Camara, and a host of other solid contributors. Avidja's injury concerns appear to be in the rear view mirror, as he's logged over 30 minutes consistently over the past month. His health will be essential to Portland's chances in the play-in bracket.
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