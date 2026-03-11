Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija News: Strong performance Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Avdija had 22 points (8-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 103-101 loss to the Hornets.

Tuesday was the All-Star forward's second game back from an extended absence with lower-back injury management, so it was encouraging to see Avdija's workload climb back toward his season norm. Over his last 10 appearances, Avdija has averaged 17.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 25.3 minutes per game while shooting a pitiful 24.5 percent from downtown.

Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deni Avdija See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deni Avdija See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 8
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 6
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Nick Whalen
5 days ago