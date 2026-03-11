Deni Avdija News: Strong performance Tuesday
Avdija had 22 points (8-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 103-101 loss to the Hornets.
Tuesday was the All-Star forward's second game back from an extended absence with lower-back injury management, so it was encouraging to see Avdija's workload climb back toward his season norm. Over his last 10 appearances, Avdija has averaged 17.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 25.3 minutes per game while shooting a pitiful 24.5 percent from downtown.
