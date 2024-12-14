Deni Avdija News: Strong showing off bench

Avdija amassed 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 118-116 loss to San Antonio.

The fifth-year forward continues to be the most reliable member of the Blazers' second unit. Avdija has dropped at least 12 points in 11 of the last 12 games, making two starts in that time, and he's averaged 14.9 points, 6.1 boards, 3.3 assists, 1.9 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 28.3 minutes over that stretch while shooting 44.2 percent from beyond the arc.