Deni Avdija News: Surpasses 30 points as top scorer

Avdija notched 33 points (14-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three steals over 41 minutes in Sunday's 110-93 loss to Portland.

Avdija shined on both ends of the floor in Sunday's contest, leading all Portland players in scoring, shots made and steals while handing out a team-high-tying assist total in a well-rounded performance. Avdija surpassed the 30-point mark for the sixth time this season, recording at least three steals in five outings.