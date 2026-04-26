Deni Avdija News: Team-high 26 points not enough

Avdija logged 26 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 37 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 114-93 loss to the Spurs in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Avdija continues to do everything he can for the Trail Blazers, although, once again, fell short of victory. He has clearly been Portland's most consistent player, getting it done on both ends of the floor on a nightly basis. If the team has hopes of extending the series to a sixth game, Avdija is going to have to deliver another masterclass, this time on the road in San Antonio.