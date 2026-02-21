Deni Avdija headshot

Deni Avdija News: Teases triple-double against Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Avdija contributed 15 points (5-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds and 13 assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 157-103 loss to the Nuggets.

The game was never competitive, but Avdija still put together a strong performance as he came a couple dimes short of his fourth triple-double of the season. The 25-year-old forward sat out the final game before the All-Star break due to a sore back, an issue that's been bothering him since mid-January, but he's remained productive when he's been on the court. Over his last seven appearances dating back to Jan. 18, Avdija is averaging 18.6 points, 7.9 boards, 6.0 assists and 1.4 threes in 27.6 minutes.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deni Avdija
