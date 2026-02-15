Deni Avdija News: Will play in All-Star Game

Avdija (back) will play in Sunday's All-Star Game.

Avdija missed Portland's win over the Jazz on Thursday due to injury management in the second leg of a back-to-back set, though he's set to make his first All-Star appearance Sunday for Team World. Additionally, he should be good to go for the Trail Blazers' game against the Nuggets on Friday. Through 46 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, the 2020 first-rounder is averaging 25.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists in 34.3 minutes per game.