Dennis Schroder Injury: Dealing with ankle soreness

Schroder is probable for Sunday's game against the Kings due to right ankle soreness, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Schroder wasn't listed on the initial injury report, and he's still expected to suit up despite being a late addition. Over his last nine appearances, Schroder has averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 34.0 minutes per game.