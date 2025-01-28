Dennis Schroder Injury: Helped to locker room Tuesday

Schroder was helped to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left knee injury in the third quarter of Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Schroder wasn't able to put any weight on his left leg after his knee seemingly gave out on him on a layup attempt. If the 31-year-old is unable to return, he'll finish the matchup with 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 22 minutes. The veteran point guard got the start for Stephen Curry (knees), meaning Brandin Podziemski and Gary Payton will likely see an uptick in playing time if Schroder isn't able to return.