Dennis Schroder Injury: Late addition to injury report
Schroder (illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Monday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks.
Schroder is under the weather and may sit out Monday's do-or-die matchup. If the veteran point guard is unable to suit up, Sam Merrill, Max Strus and Keon Ellis would all be candidates to pick up a few extra minutes.
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