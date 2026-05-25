Dennis Schroder headshot

Dennis Schroder Injury: Late addition to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Schroder (illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Monday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks.

Schroder is under the weather and may sit out Monday's do-or-die matchup. If the veteran point guard is unable to suit up, Sam Merrill, Max Strus and Keon Ellis would all be candidates to pick up a few extra minutes.

Dennis Schroder
Cleveland Cavaliers
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