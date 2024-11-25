Dennis Schroder Injury: Officially questionable

Schroder (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Schroder missed his first game of the season Sunday but will have a chance to return for the second half of Brooklyn's back-to-back set. Over his last nine appearances, Schroder has averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 34.0 minutes per game. If he's sidelined, Ziaire Williams would likely draw another start.