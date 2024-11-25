Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dennis Schroder headshot

Dennis Schroder Injury: Officially questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Schroder (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Schroder missed his first game of the season Sunday but will have a chance to return for the second half of Brooklyn's back-to-back set. Over his last nine appearances, Schroder has averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 34.0 minutes per game. If he's sidelined, Ziaire Williams would likely draw another start.

Dennis Schroder
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now