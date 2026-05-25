Dennis Schroder Injury: Out for Game 4
Schroder (illness) has been ruled out for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks on Monday, independent journalist Tom Withers reports.
Schroder was added to the injury report hours before tipoff due to an illness, and he's since been listed as out. He's averaged 15.0 minutes through the first three games of the series, so Craig Porter and Keon Ellis could be asked to fill that void Monday in Schroder's absence.
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