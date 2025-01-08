Fantasy Basketball
Dennis Schroder headshot

Dennis Schroder Injury: Questionable with hip injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 3:01pm

Schroder (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons.

Schroder is at risk of missing Thursday's game with a left hip contusion, and the Warriors' backcourt could be severely shorthanded with Stephen Curry (knee) also iffy to suit up. Buddy Hield could be needed to take on substantial usage against the Pistons, depending on how Golden State's injury situation shakes out ahead of the action.

Dennis Schroder
Golden State Warriors
