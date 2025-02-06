Dennis Schroder Injury: Traded to Detroit

Schroder will be rerouted to Detroit as part of the Jimmy Butler trade package, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Schroder was initially sent from Golden State to Utah, but he'll eventually land with the Pistons as several teams continue to finalize the massive trade with Butler as the headliner. With Jaden Ivey (leg) out several more weeks, Schroder could see the bulk of the backup point guard minutes in Detroit behind Cade Cunningham. Those two could share the floor at times as well.