Dennis Schroder headshot

Dennis Schroder Injury: Upgraded to probable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 10:06am

Schroder is probable for Friday's game against the Pistons with a right ankle sprain.

The Cavaliers are upgrading Schroder from questionable to probable Friday. The veteran guard should see a rise in playmaking duties in the absence of Donovan Mitchell (groin), as Schroder made his first start since joining Cleveland during Wednesday's loss in Milwaukee.

Dennis Schroder
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dennis Schroder See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dennis Schroder See More
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
Author Image
Dan Bruno
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
26 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
29 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 14
Author Image
Joe Mayo
44 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 11
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
47 days ago