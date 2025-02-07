Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dennis Schroder headshot

Dennis Schroder Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Schroder (recently traded) won't be making his debut Friday for the Pistons against the 76ers.

Schroder was recently involved in the massive trade involving Jimmy Butler landing with the Warriors, which resulted in him being acquired by Detroit. Unfortunately, the veteran guard won't be making his debut Friday with the Pistons against Philadelphia. The next chance he'll get on the floor for his new team will be Sunday against the Hornets.

Dennis Schroder
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now