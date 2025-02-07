Dennis Schroder Injury: Won't play Friday
Schroder (recently traded) won't be making his debut Friday for the Pistons against the 76ers.
Schroder was recently involved in the massive trade involving Jimmy Butler landing with the Warriors, which resulted in him being acquired by Detroit. Unfortunately, the veteran guard won't be making his debut Friday with the Pistons against Philadelphia. The next chance he'll get on the floor for his new team will be Sunday against the Hornets.
