Dennis Schroder headshot

Dennis Schroder News: Available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Schroder (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Pistons.

The Cavaliers are without Donovan Mitchell (groin) and James Harden (thumb) on Friday, which should allow Schroder to start. Schroder has started 15 games in 2025-26 across his time with Cleveland and Sacramento, averaging 12.9 points, 5.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 30.1 minutes per tilt over this span.

Dennis Schroder
Cleveland Cavaliers
