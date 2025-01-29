Dennis Schroder News: Back to bench against OKC

Schroder is coming off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

After starting Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Schroder will head back to Golden State's second unit in Stephen Curry's (knees) return Wednesday. Over three games off the bench for the Warriors, the veteran guard has averaged 9.3 points, 5.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 threes in 20.9 minutes.