Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder News: Back to bench against OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 29, 2025 at 6:44pm

Schroder is coming off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

After starting Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Schroder will head back to Golden State's second unit in Stephen Curry's (knees) return Wednesday. Over three games off the bench for the Warriors, the veteran guard has averaged 9.3 points, 5.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 threes in 20.9 minutes.

Dennis Schroder
Golden State Warriors
